The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 565 million for the payment of monetary assistance of UAH 5,000 each to victims of flooding in the Kherson and Mykolaiv Regions. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The government has allocated UAH 564 million 875 thousand to the Kherson and Mykolaiv Regional Military Administrations to help the affected population as a result of the undermining by the RF of the Kakhovka HEPP. Each person affected by the flooding will be given a one-time monetary aid in the amount of UAH 5,000. The payments will be organized by the Kherson and Mykolaiv Regional Military Administrations," the message says.

Also, additional financial assistance from the UN International Organization for Migration will be paid to all victims, it will amount to UAH 6,600 per person.

In addition, according to the announcement of the Cabinet of Ministers, the government has allocated over UAH 980 million from the Fund for Liquidation of the Consequences of Armed Aggression to pay compensation for houses damaged and destroyed as a result of the flood.

The compensation mechanism will be similar to the eVidnovlennia [eRecovery] program, but, taking into account the situation in the region, the application will be submitted through local self-government bodies. A person will choose one of two options: either to buy another home, or to borrow money for independent repairs or reconstruction of his own house.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of June 6, Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka HEPP, which led to an uncontrolled discharge of a large amount of water downstream of the Dnieper, 80 settlements were inundated.