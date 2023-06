Despite AFU Counteroffensive And Loss Of Positions, Enemy Moving Most Combat-Capable Forces To Bakhmut Directi

Despite the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the loss of positions, the enemy continues to move the most combat-capable forces to the Bakhmut direction, combining this with powerful artillery fire and strikes by assault and army aircraft on the positions of our troops.

This was announced by the commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The situation in the area of responsibility of the Eastern Group of Forces remains tense. Despite the advance of our troops in the south and the loss of territory and settlements in this direction, the enemy continues to move some of the most combat-capable units to the Bakhmut direction, combining these actions with powerful artillery fire and strikes by assault and army aviation at the positions of our troops," he said.

At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct offensive actions in separate directions, occupying the dominant heights and forest strips with the aim of gradually displacing the enemy from the approaches to Bakhmut.

Realizing this, the enemy units put up a desperate resistance.

"Therefore, it is clear that our plans need periodic adjustment and clarification. This is what my work in the army is now dedicated to. I held a meeting with unit commanders, discussed problematic issues, and identified ways to solve them," he emphasized.

Syrskyi met with military personnel who take direct part in offensive actions, presented the best of them with awards, gifts and cash prizes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last week the Ukrainian military took control of 16 square kilometers in the Bakhmut direction.

Commander of the Ground Forces Syrskyi visited the front line near Bakhmut to plan further actions.