The commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Oleksandr Syrskyi, inspected the positions of Ukrainian soldiers on the front line in the Bakhmut direction and planned further actions with the commanders.

This follows from a statement by Commander Syrskyi posted on Telegram.

"The Bakhmut axis. I continue to work with our soldiers on the front lines. It is important for me to personally see our fighters at the front to hear about their problems and proposals firsthand. Together with the commanders of units and units, we have planned further actions. The main emphasis, as always, is on people," stated General Syrskyi.

At the same time, Syrskyi assured that the Russians continue to suffer significant losses in the direction of Bakhmut.