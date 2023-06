The head of the Russian Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin, who previously sharply criticized the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, now challenged the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin.

This is stated in a recent intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense.

The agency recalled that on June 10, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that all "volunteer formations", such as the Wagner group, should sign contracts directly with the Russian Ministry of Defense. Speaking on television on June 13, Putin directly supported this move.

As noted in the department, Prigozhin sharply criticized the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, but relied on Putin's authority.

Despite Putin's comments, Prigozhin said on June 14 that "none of Wagner's militants are ready to go down the path of disgrace again. Therefore, they will not sign contracts."

"Prigozhin's rhetoric is turning into a challenge to broader layers of the Russian establishment. July 1, 2023, the deadline for volunteers to sign contracts, is likely to be a key point in the confrontation," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 2, the owner of the Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin complained about the Russian military, who allegedly mined the roads by which mercenaries leave Bakhmut deep into the occupied territories.

On June 14, Prigozhin announced that the mercenaries under his control would not sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country of Russia.