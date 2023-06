The owner of the Wagner private military company (participating in the war against Ukraine), Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that the mercenaries controlled by him would not sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country of Russia.

The corresponding words of Prigozhin were published by his press service on Telegram.

"When we began to participate in this war, no one said that we would be obliged to conclude treaties with the Ministry of Defense. None of the fighters of PMC Wagner is ready to go again by shame. And therefore, no one will conclude contracts," Prigozhin said.

The owner of PMC Wagner expressed hope that the State Duma of the Russian Federation and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will find a solution so that mercenaries receive both social guarantees and documents about participation in hostilities.

Recall, on June 10, the Minister of Defense of the aggressor country of Russia Sergey Shoigu said that all volunteer formations participating in the war against Ukraine should conclude contracts with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

The first contract with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation was signed by members with the unit of Chechen militants Akhmat, which are controlled by the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov.

Later, Shoigu said that seven more "volunteer formations" allegedly signed contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, June 11, it became known that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation ordered PMC Wagner to sign contracts with the army and go into its subordination.