The Armed Forces of Ukraine have not yet launched a counteroffensive, but are conducting offensive actions to identify the weaknesses of the invaders.

The adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak announced this on the air of the telethon.

Podoliak explained the objectives of the hostilities, which today are carried out by the Defense Forces of Ukraine. In particular, one of the goals is to destroy as much manpower and equipment of Russian troops as possible.

"Today's goals are as follows. The first is to destroy as many mobilized as possible, frankly speaking, in order to add psychological pressure on the Russian army. The second is to destroy as much Russian equipment as possible, finally destroy it so that they do not use it. This is exactly what our Armed Forces do today: They destroy, destroy and destroy once again. At the same time, they are gradually advancing within the framework of the testing regime, that is, they are looking at where the weakest will be," said the adviser to the head of the President’s Office.

He noted that the Armed Forces do not carry out offensive actions in a particular direction, but attack several at once, which is evidence of the conduct of modern warfare.

“The third component is not a specific direction. Today, Ukraine demonstrates what modern war is - it attacks in many directions at once. That is, today we demonstrate that in the minority (of the amount of manpower and equipment - ed.) it is even possible to go in many directions. It's a unique story. Therefore, testing that allows you to move forward, create panic moods," Podoliak explained.

"We have not yet launched a counteroffensive as such, and Russia says: "We have already won, we have already repelled the counteroffensive," he added.

Earlier, the President of the Czech Republic said that Ukraine has not yet launched a real counteroffensive, but the first military operations in several directions are its "moderate beginning."

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are engaged in heavy battles for Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Mariinka, Yahidne and Vesele in the Zaporizhzhia Region and Donbas.