The Ukrainian military continues offensive operations on three front lines. Defenders are successful in advancing.

This was announced by the spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Kovaliev on the air of the telethon.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to carry out both defensive and offensive actions. They are partially successful. Where Ukrainian soldiers are defending, not a single position has been lost. The offensive actions of the Defense Forces continue in the Berdiansk, Mariupol and Bakhmut directions," he noted.

According to the General Staff, fighting continues in the Makarivka area in the Berdiansk direction. In the Mariupol direction - in the area of Novodanylivka and Novopokrovka.

In the Bakhmut direction, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted assault operations in the area of the settlements of Rozdolivka, Krasnopolivka, and Berkhivka-Yahidne. According to the spokesman of the General Staff, the Ukrainian military is making progress on this part of the front.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during June 14, 49 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian occupiers. The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions - 49 combat clashes took place during the past day.