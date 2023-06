On June 14, a total of 49 combat clashes took place between the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the Russian occupiers. The enemy focuses on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka axes.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU from its summary posted on Facebook.

In total, during the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out 38 airstrikes and conducted about 52 attacks using MLRSes.

The probability of further missile and airstrikes on the entire territory of Ukraine is very high.

On the Volyn and Polisskyi axes, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

On the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi axes, the enemy carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Hirka in the Chernihiv Region and Vesele, Starytsia, and Budarka in the Kharkiv Region. It carried out mortar and artillery attacks on the settlements of Novovasylivka, Stara Huta, Nova Huta, Seredyna-Buda, Tovstodubove, Bachivsk, Popivka, Atynske, Bilopillia, Shpyl, Pavlivka, Katerynivka, Obody, Kindrativka, Myropillia in the Sumy Region; Karpovychi and Leonivka in the Chernihiv Region; and Odnorobivka, Ivashky, Hoptivka, Vysoka Yaruha, Mali Prokhody, Starytsia, Krasne, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Vilkhuvatka, and Zemlianka in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupiyansk axis, the enemy conducted an airstrike on the Kyslivka area of the Kharkiv Region. Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Berestove, Lyman Pershyi, and Masiutivka in the Kharkiv Region; and Novoselivske in the Luhansk Region were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling.

On the Lyman axis, during the past day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Vesele. It carried out an airstrike near Ivanivka, Donetsk Region. Kyslivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; and Yampolivka, Torske, Verkhniokamiyanske, Spirne, and Serebrianka in the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut axis, during the past day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Yahidne and Berkhivka. It carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Rozdolivka, Levadne, Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka, and Bila Hora. The enemy shelled Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Druzhba, Toretsk, Oleksandropil, Sukha Balka, Niu York, Troyitske, and Pivdene in the Donetsk Region.

On the Avdiyivka axis, the enemy carried out offensive actions without success. Airstrikes were recorded there and near Novobakhmutivka. The enemy carried out artillery shelling of the areas of the settlements of Vesele, Berdychi, Avdiyivka, Umanske, Semenivka, Vodiane, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Karlivka, Novokalynove, and Nevelske in the Donetsk Region.

On the Mariyinka axis, our defenders repelled all enemy attacks in the area of the city of Mariyinka. The enemy carried out artillery shelling of the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Bahatyr, Hostre, Heorhiyivka, Netailove, Mariyinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk Region.

On the Shakhtarsk axis, the enemy launched an airstrike near Zolota Nyva. It shelled the settlements of Vodiane, Kurakhove, Maksymivka, Ielyzavetivka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, Vilne Pole, and Zolota Nyva in the Donetsk Region.

The enemy is defending on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes. It carried out artillery fire on more than 50 settlements. Among them were Zelene Pole, Novopil, Neskuchne, Novyi Komar, and Makarivka in the Donetsk Region; Novodarivka, Levadne, Chervone, Huliaipole, and Piyatykhatky in the Zaporizhzhia Region; Osokorivka, Mykhailivka, Havrylivka, Respublikanets, Beryslav, Bilozerka, Veletenske, and Kizomys in the Kherson Region and Ochakiv in the Mykolayiv Region.

The AFU Air Force conducted 14 strikes on areas with concentrated enemy personnel.

During the day, units of missile troops and artillery hit 13 areas of concentration of manpower, two control points, three anti-aircraft missile complexes, and three radio-electronic warfare stations of the enemy.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during the night attack, the air defense forces of Ukraine shot down 20 out of 20 Shahed UAVs and one cruise missile.