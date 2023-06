Enemy Stubbornly Trying To Capture Frontline Yahidne And Berkhivka - General Staff

The enemy is stubbornly trying to capture Yahidne and Berkhivka.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On the Bakhmut direction, during the past day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Yahidne and Berkhivka," the General Staff notes.

The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Rozdolivka, Levadne, Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka and Bila Hora.

Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Druzhba, Toretsk, Oleksandropil, Sukha Balka, New York, Troyitske, and Pivdenne of the Donetsk Region were affected by enemy artillery shelling.

In the Avdiyivka direction, the enemy also carried out offensive actions in the Avdiyivka direction, without success.

Airstrikes were recorded there, and near Novobakhmutivka.

The enemy carried out artillery shelling of the areas of the settlements of Vesele, Berdychi, Avdiyivka, Umanske, Semenivka, Vodiane, Sieverne, Pervomayske, Karlivka, Novokalynove and Nevelske of the Donetsk Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during June 14, 49 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian occupiers. The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions - 49 combat clashes took place during the past day.