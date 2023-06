After the bombing of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, the occupiers intensified repressions against Ukrainians, demanded bribes for departure, destroyed documents and property. At the same time, they talked about a successful "evacuation."

This is reported by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar.

"The Russian occupiers took advantage of the tragic consequences of their bombing of the Kakhovka HEPP to strengthen the occupation regime in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson Region. In particular, with the beginning of the mass evacuation of the population from the flooded area, the command of the Russian occupation forces introduced additional harsh filtration measures to identify citizens with pro-Ukrainian sentiments," Maliar wrote.

The Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine said that the enemy established strict checks at checkpoints and forced to pay significant amounts for departure, as well as to give valuables and jewelry discovered during searches.

Russian occupiers confiscated, destroyed Ukrainian documents of civilians and stole property from abandoned homes.

"At the same time, representatives of the Russian occupation administrations during the filming of propaganda videos by so-called journalists cynically announced the allegedly successful organized evacuation of civilians, although no practical measures were taken for this," Maliar added.

The enemy also prohibited the work of volunteers who provided humanitarian assistance to the victims.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the flooded village of Hola Prystan in the Kherson Region, the Russian occupiers allow evacuation only after receiving a bribe.

Earlier it was reported that 112 people were evacuated from the left bank of the Kherson Region, which is under Russian occupation, after the Kakhovka HEPP explosion.

Recall that the Russians shelled at a boat with civilians evacuated in the Kherson Region. 13 people were injured, three people were killed.