It Was Possible To Evacuate 112 People From Left Bank Of Kherson Region - Regional Military Administration

It was possible to evacuate 112 people from the left bank of the Kherson Region, which is under Russian occupation, after the undermining of the Kakhovka HEPP.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this in the Telegram channel.

According to him, 2,743 people were pulled out of the water trap on the right bank. 2,318 citizens were evacuated from Kherson alone.

"On the left bank, the situation remains critical. The Russians are blocking the evacuation, not carrying it out themselves, and besides, they are preventing us from rescuing our people by opening fire in the back. But the evacuation by our forces continues. 112 people have already been pulled out from the left bank," the head of the region said.

According to him, the water continues to recede and has reached a mark of 3,029 cm.

"Compared with yesterday evening, the water level has decreased by 64 cm. 46 cities, towns and villages remain in water - 32 on the right bank and 14 on the left," Prokudin added.

It will be recalled that the Russians fired at a boat with civilians evacuating in the Kherson Region. 13 people were wounded, three people were killed.

In addition, the Russians demand money from volunteers who try to evacuate people from flooded settlements.