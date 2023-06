ArcelorMittal Beryslav (Kherson Region) has resumed work.

This is stated in the message of the ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih mining and metallurgical plant (Dnipropetrovsk Region), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“ArcelorMittal Beryslav resumed the production process in May after a forced shutdown. This company is located in the village of Arkhanhelske, Kherson Region. It was forced to completely stop work in February 2022 due to the enemy's offensive... Since March 2023, ArcelorMittal Beryslav shipped almost 47,000 tons of limestone for the Kryvyi Rih mining and metallurgical enterprise, production amounted to almost 20,000," the report says.

According to the report, the pre-war volume of limestone shipment by the enterprise exceeded 500,000 tons per year.

In 2023, the company plans to ship about 200,000 tons of limestone for the production needs of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 6, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih suspended steel production in order to reduce water consumption.

ArcelorMittal Beryslav (formerly Beryslav Building Materials Plant) specializes in limestone production for the construction industry and metallurgical production.

In July 2010, the company was bought by the international holding ArcelorMittal.