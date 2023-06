From the explosion that occurred yesterday in the occupied city of Melitopol, a section of the railway was damaged, along which the Russians transport their military, equipment, as well as looted property. the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov reported this.

It is reported that the Russians turned Melitopol into a hub for transporting military and equipment to the Zaporizhzhia front line due to the presence of a wide network of railway tracks and a junction station. At the same time, on the way back through the city, the occupiers carry looted property from frontline settlements towards Crimea or Novoazovsk and further to the Russian Federation.

"However, something often happens to the logistics of the enemy. According to updated information from yesterday's explosion in Melitopol, a section of the railway was damaged," said Fedorov.

According to him, the enemy train from Dniprorudne with iron ore stolen by the Russians was moving along the track.

As a result: minus 5 cars that derailed and "lay down to rest," minus 50 meters of track and the enemy's logistical path is blocked, the mayor said.

He added that the invaders traditionally drove the military to search for saboteurs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense said that over the past day the Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced in the Berdiansk direction from 0.5 to 1 km², the area of ​ ​ the territory taken under control was up to 3 square kilometers.

Meanwhile, on June 12, an explosion occurred at a recreation center captured by Russians in the village of Prymorsk, Zaporizhzhia Region. Before that, in the area of ​ ​ temporarily occupied Henichesk a blast occurred on June 9 at the Express recreation center.