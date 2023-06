The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, published a photo with the member of the State Duma of the aggressor country of Russia and his "right hand" Adam Delimkhanov and said that he deliberately "played along" with the statements about his disappearance. Kadyrov wrote about this on his Telegram channel on Wednesday, June 14.

The head of Chechnya said that he allegedly knew from the very beginning that Delimkhanov was "alive and well and not even wounded." According to Kadyrov, he specifically supported the claims of the disappearance of his "dear brother." In evidence, Kadyrov showed a photo with Delimkhanov and his other henchmen and noted that the photo allegedly was taken today.

"Thank you to everyone who was worried! Adam Sultanovich is alive and well and not even wounded. I knew this from the very beginning of the fake face-off, but I decided to demonstrate to everyone, especially Ukrainians, to what extent their media dropped. This is how much it is necessary not to respect your audience in order to brazenly lie, knowing that lies can be refuted. And when I poured oil on the fire, the authors of the fake themselves believed in their fairy tale," Kadyrov wrote.

He also noted that allegedly the Akhmat units are in place, and some forces are now based on the border of the Russian Federation in the Belgorod Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 14, information appeared that the State Duma member and Kadyrov's "right hand" Adam Delimkhanov could die as a result of the operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

On June 14, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, published a message on his Telegram channel in which he complained that he "could not" get in touch with Delimkhanov.

At the same time, the commander of the armed formation Akhmat Apti Alaudinov said that units of Chechen militants intend to leave positions near Maryinka, Donetsk Region to search for Delimkhanov.