Russians Claim Kadyrov's "Right Hand" Adam Delimkhanov Injured. Kadyrov Himself Asked Ukraine To Help With His

The member of the State Duma of the aggressor country of Russia and the "right hand" of the head of Chechen Republic, Adam Delimkhanov, was injured as a result of the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the location of Russian troops in the temporarily occupied Prymorsk, Zaporizhzhia Region.

This is evidenced by the reports of the Russian state TV channel Zvezda, the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov and the Ukrainian political scientist Kyrylo Sazonov.

On the injury of Delimkhanov on Wednesday, June 14, the Russian TV channel Zvezda reported.

"The State Duma denied reports of the death of the State Duma member Adam Delimkhanov... According to the press service of the lower house, the parliamentarian is alive, he was injured," the TV channel said.

Earlier today, Ukrainian political scientist and serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Kyrylo Sazonov said that Delimkhanov and about 200 more Kadyrovites were killed as a result of the operation of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"Intelligence worked to find a cluster of enemy equipment, and here is a motorcade on SUVs. Leadership of the Akhmat division. Well, welcome to Ukraine, as they say. We are changing everything quickly, a new priority goal, we are working now. Artillery reacted instantly. There are no injuries, even the Ambulance did not arrive," Sazonov wrote.

According to him, the bodies of the dead Kadyrovites from the temporarily occupied Prymorsk were taken out by helicopters. Within about 30 minutes, 12 helicopters arrived in the village.

The head of Chechnya himself, Ramzan Kadyrov, posted on his Telegram channel that he allegedly could not get in touch with Delimkhanov.

"I ask the Ukrainian intelligence to provide information about which place and which positions were hit so that after all I could find my dear BROTHER," Kadyrov wrote.

Recall that on June 13, the Ukrainian mayor of the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the location of the occupiers in Prymorsk, Zaporizhzhia Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February 2023, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said that unknown persons allegedly committed an attempt on the commander of the Chechen militant unit Akhmat Apta Alaudinov.