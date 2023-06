Repair Of Power Unit Of One Of NPPs Completed, It Is Operating At Full Capacity - Energy Ministry

The repair of the power unit of one of the nuclear power plants (NPP) has been completed, and it is operating at full capacity.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the schedule, the power unit was under repair since March of this year.

A large-scale repair campaign of generation facilities and networks is also underway in preparation for the new heating season.

It is noted that the generated electricity is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers.

"At night, the enemy launched another missile attack on Kyiv. No hits or damage to energy infrastructure facilities were recorded," the report said.

As a result of shelling in the Donetsk Region, 11 settlements were cut off, some consumers in the Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Kherson Regions were left without electricity.

"In the city of Kherson, after the night shelling, 7,000 consumers are without light. Due to the previous shelling, part of the consumers in the Zaporizhzhia and Sumy Regions also remain without light. Repair crews are working where the security situation allows. During the day, it was possible to restore power to 33,000 consumers. Most of them are consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk Regions," the message says.

Commercial import of electricity over the past day amounted to 633 MW/h, which is less than 1% of consumption. Electricity was not exported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the aggressor state of Russia on the night of Thursday, June 1, directed 10 ballistic and cruise missiles of the Iskander type on Kyiv, the Ukrainian military shot down all air targets, but there are killed and wounded in the capital.