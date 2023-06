The Cabinet of Ministers restored state supervision and control in the field of media. This is stated in resolution No. 592 of June 13, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Measures of state supervision and control over compliance by subjects in the media sphere with the requirements of legislation in the media sphere are carried out during the period of martial law by decision of the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On Media," the resolution reads.

Corresponding amendments were made to the Cabinet of Ministers’ resolution No. 303 of March 13, 2022 "On Termination of State Supervision (Control) and State Market Supervision in Martial Law".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 13, 2022, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on media, which introduces the regulation of online media, bloggers and various web platforms.