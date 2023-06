Shelling Of Kryvyi Rih. Death Toll Up To 12, Man With Burns On 80% Of His Body Died In Hospital

A man injured as a result of Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on June 13 died in the hospital that night. The number of victims of the Russian terrorist attack has increased to twelve.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.

"Sad news. One of the victims of the missle attack on Kryvyi Rih died in the hospital at night. The 67-year-old man received burns on 80% of his body. The doctors fought for his life until the end, but... Thus, that terrorist act of the Russians took the lives of 12 people. Today is the Day of Mourning in the city," the message reads.

In addition, as a result of the Russian shelling of the city, 38 people have already been injured. 11 wounded remain in hospitals, 9 of them are in serious condition.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of June 13, Russian occupation forces fired missiles at several civilian objects in Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, and fires started.

After the end of the search and rescue operation, it was known that 11 people were killed as a result of the Russian terrorist attack. It was later reported that the number of injured rose to 34.

Earlier, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed footage of the consequences of the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih and expressed his condolences.