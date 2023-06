In January-May 2023, Danube ports processed a record 11.5 million tons of cargo.

This is stated in the message of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"With regard to the Danube, we already have quite impressive indicators. For 2022, 16 million tons of cargo were processed by ports, and in 5 months of 2023 a new record of cargo roll has already been updated (according to operational data) - 11.5 million tons," said Yurii Lytvyn, head of USPA.

He noted that about USD 97 million was raised in the development of port infrastructure of Danube ports in 2022 and in the 1st quarter of 2023.

At the same time, this figure could reach more than USD 100 million by the end of 2023.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May Danube ports processed more than 3 million tons of cargo, which is an absolute record for ports in this region.