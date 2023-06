In May, Danube ports overloaded more than 3 million tons of cargo, which is an absolute record for ports in this region.

This is stated in the message of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The development of the Danube cluster is one of the priority tasks of our enterprise. Already, well-known world companies are investing in the development of port capacities and the fleet on the Danube - which allows to constantly increase the volume of exports and imports of products. Public and private stevedoring companies updated their historic records this month. We achieved such fruitful results thanks to the responsible and coordinated actions of business, the USPA team and the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure," commented Yurii Lytvyn, head of the enterprise.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the State Property Fund determined the winner of the auction for the privatization of the Ust-Dunaisk seaport (Odesa Region) by Elixir Ukraine LLC (Vinnytsia) with an offer of UAH 201 million.