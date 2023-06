Russian dictator Vladimir Putin accused of war crimes has said that if shelling continues on Russia's border areas, Moscow may think about creating a so-called "sanitary zone" on the territory of Ukraine.

The Russian dictator made a corresponding statement at a meeting with the so-called "military correspondents," RIA Novosti quoted him as saying.

"If this continues, then we must probably consider the issue - I say this very carefully - in order to create some kind of sanitary zone on the territory of Ukraine at a distance from which it would be impossible to get our territory," Putin said.

According to the Russian dictator, everything that happens in the regions of the Russian Federation bordering Ukraine is allegedly an attempt to distract the Russian occupation army. Allegedly, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are shelling Russian settlements that the invaders transferred part of the forces there from the front.

Recall that at the end of May 2023, the governor of the Belgorod Region of the aggressor country Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed the need to occupy the territory of the Kharkiv Region.

According to him, this will allegedly protect the Belgorod Region from shelling allegedly carried out by the Ukrainian military.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, back in December 2022, the leader of the DPR group Denys Pushylin called on Russia to occupy even more territory of Ukraine in order to allegedly move the Armed Forces away from Donetsk and other temporarily occupied cities.