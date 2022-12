Pushylin Calls For "Liberation" Of More Territories Of Ukraine In Order To Push AFU Away From Donbas

The leader of terrorists from the so-called "DPR" Denys Pushylin said that Russia should "liberate" Chernihiv and Odesa. He called them "Russian" cities.

His words are quoted by RIA Novosti (Russian state media).

Pushylin said that now the Russian occupation army and terrorists from the "LDPR" are focused on the "liberation" of the Donetsk Region.

According to him, in order to secure the "DPR" in the future, it is necessary to move the Armed Forces of Ukraine as far as possible from the borders of the region.

"We will need to push the enemy to such a distance that the enemy will not be able to reach our settlements," Pushylin said.

It will be recalled that on February 22, 2022, the President of Russia signed a decree recognizing the "independence" of the so-called "DPR" and "LPR".

The very next day, the self-proclaimed leader of the "DPR" Denys Pushylin demanded that Ukraine withdraw its troops from the administrative borders of the Donetsk Region.

And on February 24, Russia invaded the territory of Ukraine. Then Putin declared that the goal of the invasion was the "denazification" and "demilitarization" of Ukraine.

However, a little more than a month later, when the Russian army suffered setbacks near Kyiv and in the northern regions, the Kremlin's rhetoric changed.

The goal of the invasion of Ukraine was the "protection" of the so-called "DPR" and "LPR", as well as providing them with assistance in "restoring their statehood within the framework of 2014."