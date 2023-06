Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric is outraged by attacks by the aggressor country of Russia on civilian houses in Ukraine.

She wrote about this on Twitter.

“I am appalled by Russia’s continuous targeting of civilian buildings in Ukraine: this is unacceptable, criminal & wrong,“ she wrote.

Recall that on the night of June 13, Russian occupation troops hit several civilian facilities in Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk Region with missiles, and fires began.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed footage of the consequences of the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih.

The missile attack on Kryvyi Rih by the Russian occupiers killed 11 civilians. Search and rescue operation has been completed.