The ultimate goal of the Ukrainian counteroffensive is the de-occupation of all territories, including Crimea, but this may take many months. Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva stated this in an interview with CNN.

Zhovkva noted that the counteroffensive actions of the Ukrainian army are ongoing, but this operation to liberate the territories may not be the last. According to him, one cannot expect very quick success at the front and demand results like the last year's operation, when Russian troops were forced out of the Kharkiv Region and the northern part of the Kherson Region.

"The ultimate goal of the counteroffensive campaign is to reconquer all territories, including Crimea. Some counteroffensive actions are already ongoing, but it can take many months for Ukraine to achieve its goals," Zhovkva said.

To achieve success in de-occupation, Ukraine needs Western partners to supply more artillery and ammunition, said the deputy head of the Office of the President.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of June 12, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that over the past week, the Ukrainian military liberated seven settlements.

In the liberated settlements of Blahodatne, Neskuchne, Makarivka, Storozheve, Donetsk Region, cleaning is taking place, there are captured occupiers.

At the same time, on June 9, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov said that Ukraine would definitely return the temporarily occupied Crimea.