The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) refused to sign documents on the transfer of property of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra to the state, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy is waiting for the court's decision. The Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, he reported that on June 5, the commission of the Ministry of Culture for the acceptance and transfer of state property of the National Reserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" completed its work.

Based on the results of the work, the Reserve sent the UOC an act of acceptance and transfer of state property, which they had to sign within 3 working days from the day of receipt, as well as a requirement to hand over to the Reserve the keys to the locks and doors to all 79 objects of state property, specified in the act.

"We must state that the deadline has passed and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church has not yet done so. This and all other obstacles will be included in the court case," he said.

Tkachenko noted that at the beginning of July, the National Reserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" is waiting for the decision of the Economic Court of Kyiv on the obligation of the UOC to remove obstacles in the use of the property by its owner, transferred in accordance with the contract No. 2 of July 19, 2013, which was terminated from March 29, 2023.

He added that the report of the commission of the Ministry of Culture on the acceptance and transfer of property and the requirements of the reserve will be evidence of numerous violations committed by the UOC, as well as the fact that representatives of the UOC obstructed the use of the property of the reserve in a court hearing for the relevant decision.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 30, the Cabinet of Ministers canceled the order of the government, headed by Mykola Azarov during the presidency of Viktor Yanukovych, to transfer the buildings and structures of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate for free use.

The National Reserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" terminated the contract of free use of the men's monastery with the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate. Representatives of the UOC MP had to leave the territory of the monastery by March 29.