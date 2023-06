As a result of rocket fire in Kryvyi Rih, the thermal power plant building was damaged, three mines in which people were trapped were de-energized.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At night, the enemy launched a missile-drone attack on the territory of the country. As a result of the shelling, the main networks in the Dnipropetrovsk Region were damaged and disconnected. More than 9,000 people were without electricity. In Kryvyi Rih, three mines remained without power, in which several dozen people were blocked. Later, miners were saved. The blast wave also damaged the building of the Kryvyi Rih CHPP. In the morning, part of the energy consumers were already able to be restored - 6,000 consumers remain without power in the region," the message says.

Due to intensive shelling, 41 settlements were cut off in the Donetsk Region, 3 settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

Damage to energy infrastructure was also recorded in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kherson, and Kharkiv Regions.

Due to previous shelling, some consumers in the Zaporizhzhia Region remain without electricity.

According to the report, about 15,000 consumers remain without power in Kherson. 110 transformer substations in Kherson and 35 in the de-occupied part of the region were disconnected due to flooding.

"In the Mykolayiv Region, 42 transformer substations were flooded, 10 settlements were completely without power, and 5 more partially. Repair crews cannot yet start restoration work on the flooded coastal pumping station of the Kherson TPP due to too high water level. However, power engineers are already working on restoring electricity supply to consumers. In Kherson, 270 consumers who were previously cut off due to flooding have recovered, in the region - 70 consumers," the message says.

There were also blackouts in the Kirovohrad, Sumy, and Chernihiv Regions due to bad weather.

As a result of technological violations, consumers in the Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk Regions were cut off.

It is noted that the energy system works stably.

Commercial import of electricity over the past day amounted to 570 MWh, there was no export of electricity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of 1:00 p.m., as a result of the Russian shelling of Kryvyi Rih, 10 people were killed, 28 more were wounded. One person is under rubble. Tomorrow, June 14, the Day of Mourning has been announced in Kryvyi Rih.