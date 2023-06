Russia keeps separate units of its military at Belarusian training grounds.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. No signs of the formation of offensive enemy groups have been detected. Separate units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation continue to be stationed at the training grounds of the Republic of Belarus," the General Staff said in a statement.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy also keeps a military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine.

During the past day, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on the settlements of Tymonovychi and Khotiyivka of the Chernihiv Region; Seredyna-Buda, Tovstodubove, Sopych, Zarutske, Hirky, Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Zapsillia and Stepok of the Sumy Region, as well as Ivashky, Veterynarne, Vysoka Yaruha, Strilecha, Morokhovets, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche and Budarky of the Kharkiv Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, dictator Vladimir Putin, accused of war crimes, said that the aggressor country of Russia will start deploying its nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus in the first half of July 2023.

The self-proclaimed Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko believes that it was necessary to "solve the Ukrainian issue" in 2014-2015, when Ukraine was not ready for war.

Since autumn, Russia has not struck Ukraine from the territory of Belarus.