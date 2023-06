For strikes on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian occupiers use only the territory of the Russian Federation. There have been no strikes from Belarus since the autumn. The speaker of the Air Force of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat announced this on the air of the telethon, Censor.Net reports with reference to Radio Svoboda.

"The enemy is currently attacking from Russian territory. They do not have a special need (to attack from the territory of Belarus). Since the fall, it is not clear that the enemy uses its weapons from the territory of Belarus. Usually this is Bryansk, Kursk Regions," said Ihnat.

Ihnat also explained why it was "quieter" in Kyiv that night.

"It depends on what they attack with. The previous time it was ballistics. It cannot be shot down on the far approaches, because the range of even Patriot is small - several tens of kilometers. And cruise missiles can be shot down not only by this complex, but also by other ones, even mobile groups, aviation. Therefore, cruise missiles can be shot down on the approaches to the city, to the objects that they want to hit," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the cities and towns of the Republic of Belarus bordering on Ukraine, they massively purchase and install emergency alert systems.

Earlier it was reported that Ukrainian border guards turn on an air raid signal at the border with Belarus so that colleagues understand that "if the alarm sounds several times day and night, it is terrible."