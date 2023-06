Enemy Tried To Recapture De-Occupied Village Of Blahodatne 5 km From Bakhmut - General Staff

The enemy tried to regain control of the village of Blahodatne of the Donetsk Region, which was recently de-occupied by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was noted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of Blahodatne," the AFU emphasized.

Instead, the enemy launched airstrikes on Zolota Nyva, Shakhtarske, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, and Blahodatne districts of the Donetsk Region.

It shelled the settlements of Bohoyavlenka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk Region.

In the Avdiyivka direction, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the direction of Avdiyivka, but was also unsuccessful.

However, it carried out airstrikes in the area of Avdiyivka and Sieverne.

It carried out artillery shelling of Keramik, Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Vodiane, Pervomayske, Netaylove, Karlivka and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 11, fighters of the 68th separate huntsmen brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush liberated the settlement of Blahodatne of the Donetsk Region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine later confirmed that the Ukrainian military liberated Blahodatne from occupation.

It was also possible to capture Russian soldiers during the operation.