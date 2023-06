All people affected by the Russian terrorist attack from blowing up the Kakhovska HEPP will receive compensation.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal told about this in the Telegram channel.

"Together with government officials, heads of the Regional Military Administrations and heads of communities, we held a conference call regarding the liquidation of the consequences of the Russian terrorist attack at the Kakhovka HEPP," Shmyhal said.

According to him, the participants of the meeting discussed urgent issues, in particular, the continuation of evacuation operations, the organization of delivery of technical and drinking water to communities, ensuring monitoring of water quality and its purification to prevent epidemics. Priority tasks were determined during the meeting.

"First, we need to quickly create a register of affected communities in order to understand everyone's needs and have a basis for allocating funds and compensation.

Second, on the instructions of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, we are quickly working out a compensation mechanism for people who suffered from the Russians' undermining of the Kakhovka HEPP. We must provide both assistance in housing reconstruction and financial assistance to those who have lost their means of livelihood," Shmyhal wrote.

Also, to ensure water supply, the water needs of each community are analyzed to develop quick technical solutions. "The short-term priority is artesian wells, but we must start building new water mains and pumping stations as soon as possible," the head of government noted.

The Prime Minister gave appropriate instructions to the heads of the Regional Military Administrations and relevant ministers. "I expect to submit relevant projects of decisions to the Government next week," Shmyhal said.

He also noted that as of Sunday, June 11, more than 2,700 people have already been evacuated from the flooded areas, 13 evacuation points have been deployed, and 2,000 rescuers have been involved. So far, more than 4,300 buildings have been flooded.

The flooded area is decreasing, the Prime Minister noted, but the water will decrease to the natural level in approximately two weeks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the estimated amount of damage to the environment due to the Russian occupiers' undermining of the Kakhovka HEPP already amounts to more than UAH 55 billion.