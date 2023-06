The Verkhovna Rada is asking the international community to recognize the undermining of the Kakhovka HEPP by the Russians as ecocide and genocide of Ukrainians.

On June 10, a total of 265 MPs voted for the draft resolution 9375, with the minimum required of 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Ukrainian Parliament is calling on the governments and parliaments of foreign countries, the United Nations and other international organizations to strongly condemn the Russian terrorist act committed at the Kakhovka HEPP and to recognize the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism, and its actions as ecocide and genocide of the Ukrainian people.

The Verkhovna Rada also appeals to the member states of the UN Security Council to support Ukraine's complaint regarding the Russian Federation's violation of the UN Convention on the Prohibition of Military or Any Hostile Use of Means of Impact on the Natural Environment of 1977 and appeal to the UN Secretary General to convene an Advisory Committee of Experts in order to find out and assessments of actual circumstances and consequences for the environment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of the morning of June 10, 62% of its volume or 12.24 cubic km of water had leaked from the Kakhovka Reservoir. The water level in the reservoir is already 10.55 meters and continues to decrease.