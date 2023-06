In January-May, DTEK Energy introduced 11 new longwall faces.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The amount of work at the height of the war is huge - the miners planned to launch 28 new longwall faces this year. To put it simply, a longwall face is a place where coal is mined. Coal can be extracted from one longwall face for 6-9 months. That is, launching a longwall face today, we are already planning to provide fuel to our TPPs in autumn and winter. In the first five months of the year, 11 of them are already in the works," said Ildar Saleev, CEO of DTEK Energy.

According to him, another 2 longwall faces will start working in June.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, DTEK Energy has invested UAH 890 million in TPP repairs since the beginning of the year.

DTEK Energy Company is a structure of DTEK Holding Company, which combines coal business, electricity generation, as well as mining engineering enterprises.

DTEK manages the energy assets of System Capital Management.

100% of SCM's shares are owned by businessman Rinat Akhmetov.