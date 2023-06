During the past day, the Russian occupation army carried out 26 shelling attacks on the de-occupied part of the Kherson region. It is known that three people were killed, and more than ten were wounded.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this on Monday, June 12.

According to him, the Russian occupiers fired 26 mortars, various types of artillery, aviation, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The arrival of 132 shells was recorded; eight hit de-occupied Kherson.

As a result of the shelling, three people were killed, and 12 more were wounded of varying degrees of severity.

As earlier reported, on Sunday, June 11, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Yermak, reported that Russian troops fired at a boat with people trying to evacuate to the right bank of the region from the temporarily occupied part of the region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the water level in the Kherson region dropped by approximately 26 centimeters over the past day. More than 30 settlements continue to remain in the flood zone.

As a result of the explosion of the Kakhovka HEPP dam and the start of the uncontrolled water discharge in the Kherson Region, the water level rose by more than five meters.