Water Level Fell By Another 26 cm. Kherson Administration Told About Situation In Kherson Region

In the Kherson Region, as a result of the Russian bombing of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, 32 de-occupied settlements remain flooded. Overnight, the water level fell by another 26 centimeters.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin has stated this.

“32 de-occupied settlements remain flooded. 3,784 dwellings are in the water, the water gradually recedes. In the morning, its level is 4 meters 19 centimeters. Overnight, it dropped 26 centimeters. 2,716 people were evacuated on the right bank," said Prokudin.

The situation on the Left Bank, unfortunately, has no positive dynamics. The rate of water decline has decreased, and the evacuation of civilians has failed. Russian occupiers take boats from people to sail by themselves from the affected areas.

Recall that the current in the sea and to the shores carries Russian ammunition and mines from the warehouses of the occupiers, which were located on the left bank of the Kherson Region.

In addition, Russians demand money from volunteers trying to evacuate people from flooded settlements.

Meanwhile, cemeteries were eroded in the occupied territory of the Kherson Region.