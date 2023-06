On the night of June 9, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with cruise missiles, in particular Kh-55, which are carriers of a tactical nuclear charge. This was stated by Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat on Kyiv24.

"We had 4 Tu-95 aircraft, they launched 6 air-launched missiles, 6 cruise missiles are Kh-101 and Kh-55. Actually, what characterizes the Kh-55 is that this missile is designed for a nuclear charge, but it is not simply installed there and the missile practically serves as a false target. So that attention is focused on it, ammunition is spent, etc.," he explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 8, the General Staff warned of a very high probability of missile attacks by Russian terrorists.

Yesterday, on June 7, the occupiers shelled seven settlements in the Donetsk Region. There are killed and wounded.

On the night of Tuesday, June 6, the Russians attacked Ukraine with Kh-101/Kh-555 air-based cruise missiles. Air defense forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed all enemy targets.