As of 12:00 p.m. on June 9, 48 settlements were flooded in the Kherson Region, 4 people were killed, 13 more people are considered missing, in the Mykolaiv Region - 23 settlements were flooded, 1 person was killed, due to the Russian occupiers undermining the Kakhovka HEPP. This was announced by the head of the headquarters for liquidation of the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovka HEPP, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Kherson Region, 48 settlements were actually flooded, of which: 34 (3,625 houses) - in the territory controlled by Ukraine, 14 - in the temporarily occupied. 2,412 people were evacuated. 4 people were killed. 11 were injured as a result of shelling during the evacuation measures. 13 people are considered missing," he said.

Klymenko also reported that 23 settlements were flooded in the Mykolaiv Region, 825 people were evacuated, and 1 person was killed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of June 6, Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka HEPP, which led to the uncontrolled discharge of a large amount of water downstream of the Dnieper.