A decrease in the water level was recorded in the Kherson Region. During the last night, the water fell by 20 centimeters. Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this in Telegram.

He noted that on the right bank of the Kherson Region, the water level is 5.38 meters, in Kherson - 5.35 meters. However, the water level gradually begins to decrease.

"We can already see that the water has fallen by 20 cm overnight. As of this morning, 3,624 homes in 32 settlements of the Kherson Region have been flooded. 2,352 people were evacuated this morning, and we are also rescuing our little friends - about 550 animals were evacuated," Prokudin said.

The head of the region called on residents of flooded areas to evacuate, as it is dangerous to stay there.

As of the morning of Thursday, June 8, more than 600 square kilometers of the territory of the Kherson Region were under water. At the same time, the average water level was more than 5.5 meters.

The evacuation of civilians continues for the third day in Ukrainian-controlled settlements of the Kherson Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today Russian troops shelled Kherson with rocket artillery, as a result of which 9 people were injured.