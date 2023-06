As of the morning of June 8, a total of 600 square kilometers of the Kherson Region were flooded; the average level of flooding is 5.61 meters.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, spoke about the situation in the region.

"Regarding the operational situation. In the morning, the average inundation level is 5.61 meters. A total of 600 square kilometers of the Kherson Region have been inundated, of which 32% is the right bank, and 68% is the left bank. Despite the extreme danger and constant Russian shelling, evacuation from the inundation zone continues," he said.

According to him, as of 6 a.m., a total of 1,999 people left the dangerous areas, the largest number of people evacuated from the Korabel micro-district of Kherson – 1,485 people.

"In the morning, I went through temporary aid stations. In general, people are tired but provided and fed. They have no desire to go further, to other regions," Prokudin said.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the situation on the left bank of the Kherson Region is extremely difficult - people are suffering not only from 'big water' but also from Russian terror and unwillingness to help people.

He recalled that in case of the need to evacuate, it is necessary to call the hotline of the Kherson Regional Military Administration. Assistance is provided with moving out and settling in a new place.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian authorities are working on possible options for evacuating the population from the occupied part of the Kherson Region after the explosion of the Kakhovka HEPP.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has an evidence base that makes it possible to assert that the aggressor country Russia is responsible for undermining the Kakhovka HEPP dam.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he was shocked by the reaction of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to the detonation of the Kakhovka HEPP dam by the aggressor country Russia.