Over the course of the day, the water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir dropped by another meter, and as of the morning of June 6, the water level dropped by a total of 4.7 meters.

This is stated in the message of the Ukrhydroenergo energy generating company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As of 08:00 a.m. on June 9, the level of the Kakhovka Reservoir near Nikopol is 11.74 meters.

"Most of the station building is under water. The earthen insert between the lock and the station is also under water and continues to collapse. Hydroelectric power plants of Ukrhydroenergo continue to accumulate water as much as possible in the upper reservoirs of the Dnieper. This is necessary in order to have a summer reserve for ecological passes after the completion of the operation of Kakhovka Reservoir," the message says.

On the evening of June 8, the director general of Ukrhydroenergo Ihor Syrota reported that the water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir was 12.50 meters, which is below the "dead point" of 12.70 meters, below which water intake becomes impossible.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir has fallen below the water intake, so with economical consumption, Kryvyi Rih has water reserves for 1.5 months.

On the night of June 6, Russian terrorist forces blew up the Kakhovka HEPP.

On June 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the consequences of the occupiers' undermining of the Kakhovka HEPP dam will be understood in about a week, after the water begins to fall.