Enemy Trying To Go On Offensive In Bakhmut Direction, In South There Are Battles For Velyka Novosilka - Maliar

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is trying to go on the offensive, in the South there are ongoing battles for Velyka Novosilka. Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced this in her Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Bakhmut direction, active actions of our troops are underway. Battles are ongoing. In some places, the enemy is trying to go on the offensive, but without success," she said.

Maliar also noted that the enemy is carrying out airstrikes and shelling in the Kupyansk and Shakhtarsk directions.

In the Avdiyivka and Lyman directions, the enemy made attempts to advance, but without success.

In the Maryinka directions - fighting continues, Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous enemy attacks in the area of the city of Maryinka, inflicting significant losses on it.

In the South, battles continue for Velyka Novosilka in the Novopalivsk direction.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, in the Orikhiv area, the enemy is in the active defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 7, Maliar reported that the Defense Forces of Ukraine switched from defense to offensive in the Bakhmut direction.