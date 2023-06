Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke extremely negatively about the idea of ​ ​ creating an international commission with the participation of the United Nations to investigate the explosion at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. Kuleba said this on the air of the Breakfast with 1+1 program, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have already had this experience. This is all a giveaway game with the Russians. When our prisoners of war were killed in Olenivka and we told the UN: send your mission, let them investigate. Do you think they got there? They didn't get there. I'll tell you more: this mission was quietly shut down by the United Nations, which is called "no noise or dust," he said.

Kuleba invited initiators of crime investigations in Ukraine to come to Kyiv and investigate attacks by Russian missiles and drones.

"I have one proposal for everyone who wants some kind of investigations and commissions: you come to Kyiv, spend nights here, spend nights in the basements, and in the morning go to the streets and investigate how many "shaheds" arrived, how many missiles arrived… We’re already sick of their constant play in the quasi justice. The war lasts for 15 months, it is absolutely clear who is who. Try to put something on Ukraine's head that you blew something up there? Well, go... Dear, rest," the diplomat said emotionally.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan proposed to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the aggressor country of Russia Vladimir Putin to create a commission with the participation of representatives of Ukraine, Russia, the United Nations and the international community, including Turkey, to investigate the explosion at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

According to the Office of the President, Zelenskyy in a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron also discussed the possibility of using international mechanisms to conduct an investigation in order to establish all the circumstances of blowing up the structures of the Kakhovka HEPP.