The Russian occupiers over the past day launched 5 missile attacks on Ukraine.

It was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning update, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Russian Federation continues to wage a war of conquest, despite the losses.

To achieve its goals, it continues to use terror tactics, strikes, attacks civilian objects, in particular, residential neighborhoods.

During the past day, the enemy launched 5 missile and 48 air strikes, carried out 70 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.

In addition to the destroyed infrastructure, peaceful people suffered.

The probability of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains very high.

The enemy continues to seek a complete occupation of the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the afternoon of June 7, 21 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian occupation army. The battles were fought in five directions in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said that the Ukrainian military went on the offensive in the Bakhmut area of the Donetsk Region.