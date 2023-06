Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko declares signs of power imbalance and chaos in the management of Kyiv. Klitschko wrote about this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, he noted that after the tragedy on June 1, when fragments of a Russian missile fell and killed people who could not get to the bomb shelter during an air raid alert, he appealed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to suspend the head of the Desnianskyi district, Dmytro Ratnikov, but the situation turned into a political one and district heads announced their intention to actually destroy the city management system.

"It turns out that the mayor is actually deprived of leverage in the management of the city, its life support. The districts have actually been turned into separate principalities. A military administration has also been created. That is, the situation is such that some persons have the authority, and only the mayor is responsible. As a result, we already see signs of power imbalance and chaos in the management of the capital," he said.

Klitschko also believes that the Security Service of Ukraine should evaluate the actions of the heads of the capital's districts aimed at destroying the city management system.

He said that today the Kyiv Council will consider an appeal to the President, the Parliament and the Government to return to the mayor the right to submit candidacies for the appointment and dismissal of the heads of districts of the capital, as well as with the requirement to comply with the Constitutional guarantees of the rights of local self-government, namely, that the executive body of the Kyiv Council be headed by an elected city head.

Klitschko emphasized that 90% of the powers of the city administration are the powers of local self-government bodies and only the city council has the right to control the implementation of these powers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that those responsible for the closed bomb shelters in Kyiv will definitely be punished, and hinted that Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko may be among those responsible for this.

After that, Klitschko stated that district state administrations, the heads of which are appointed by the President, are responsible for arranging shelters, and 9 out of 10 district heads are representatives from the Servant of the People, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration is also appointed by the Office of the President.

Klitschko also appealed to the Office of the President and the government to suspend the head of the Desnianskyi district, Dmytro Ratnikov, from performing his duties while an investigation is conducted into whether the shelter in the polyclinic near which three people were killed was open at night.

On June 5, Ratnikov published a video on Facebook in which the heads of district administrations of Kyiv called on Klitschko to abandon the combination of the positions of mayor and head of Kyiv City State Administration and advocated restoring the powers of districts.