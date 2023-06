Explosions rang out in temporarily occupied Luhansk, and a huge column of smoke rose over the city. The occupiers claim a hit in the industrial zone and blame Ukraine.

"Minus a military base in Luhansk. With echoes in Tokmak. That's how it started last week, too. Froze (no) in anticipation of a Mariupol blast," wrote the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, confirming the explosion in Luhansk.

The residents of Luhansk confirmed to the Suspilne publication that an explosion occurred in the occupied city. Plumes of smoke are visible from different areas, in particular, near the diesel locomotive plant.

According to Ukrainian journalist Andrii Tsaplienko, there was a hit in Luhansk at the territory of the Luhanskteplovoz enterprise, where the repair base of the occupiers' equipment is currently located.

Also, the Russian propaganda agency TASS reported with reference to the invaders that the industrial zone was hit.

In addition, according to local residents, in some parts of occupied Luhansk there are interruptions in mobile communication.

Local Telegram channels distribute photos of the consequences of the explosion, which occurred in the occupied city.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of June 8, explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Region, the invaders "did not sleep" until two in the morning.

Earlier, on May 15, the so-called "Minister of Internal Affairs" of the self-proclaimed "LPR" Ihor Kornet was injured in an explosion that occurred in the center of temporarily occupied Luhansk.