Occupiers Set Up Fire Positions On Roofs Of Flooded Buildings In Hola Prystan - General Staff

Russian occupiers set up firing positions on the roofs of flooded buildings in Hola Prystan, Kherson Region.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the city of Hola Prystan, the occupiers drive the owners of two-story buildings out of their apartments and move into them themselves," the department's page reports.

The invaders set up firing positions on the roofs of these buildings.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers were not prepared for the consequences of blowing up the Kakhovka HEPP dam, which is why there are many injured, killed and missing among the occupiers.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has an evidence base that makes it possible to assert that the aggressor country of Russia is responsible for undermining the Kakhovka HEPP dam.

In the temporarily occupied Hola Prystan of the Kherson Region, 196 residential buildings are flooded, the water level continues to rise every hour.

The Russian military blocked all exits from the temporarily occupied village of Kozachi Laheri in the Kherson Region, which was in the flooding zone, and prohibited evacuation.