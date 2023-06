Occupiers lose a lot of equipment, ammunition, and people as a result of blowing up Kakhovka HEPP dam – Genera

Russian occupiers were unprepared for the consequences of blowing up the Kakhovka HEPP dam, so there were many injured, dead, and missing among the occupiers.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The occupiers were not prepared for the consequences of blowing up the Kakhovka HEPP dam; they suffered losses in manpower, weapons, and military equipment," the General Staff reported.

In particular, there are injured, dead, and missing in units of the 7th Airborne Assault Division and the 22nd Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces.

Also, several field warehouses with ammunition and provisions, automobile and armored vehicles, and other military property were lost in the specified units.

At the same time, on June 6, a mass evacuation of the civilian population from Kakhovka took place, during which people used their automobile transport.

Along with the civilian population, the Russian occupiers used the evacuation routes.

During the evacuation, the invaders used the locals as human shields.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian authorities are working on possible options for evacuating the population from the occupied part of the Kherson Region after the explosion of the Kakhovka HEPP.

On June 6, the Russian occupying army blew up the Kakhovka HEPP dam, which led to an uncontrolled release of a large amount of water downstream of the Dnieper River.

Due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HEPP, territories in the Kherson Region may be flooded for more than ten years.