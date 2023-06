In May 2023, sales of electric vehicles increased by 15% month over month to 2,451.

This follows from a statement by the Ukravtoprom association, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In May, the Ukrainian fleet was replenished with 2,451 battery-powered vehicles (BEVs). Of them: new - 559 cars, pre-owned ones - 1,892 cars. Of this number: passenger cars - 2,397 cars (new - 558 cars, pre-owned - 1,839 cars); commercial - 54 cars (new - 1, pre-owned - 53 cars). Compared to the April result, the number of electric cars registered for the first time in Ukraine increased by almost 15%. Moreover, the overall growth in the electric segment of the car market occurred both thanks to imported pre-owned (+13%), as well as due to new electric cars (+23%)," the report says.

It is noted that the share of new electric cars in May was 23% against 21% in April.

The most popular among new electric cars in May were Volkswagen ID.4 – 168 cars, Dong Feng M-NV – 107 cars, Volkswagen ID.6 – 23 cars, Honda-e – 23 cars, and BMW iX – 18 cars.

The most popular in May among the pre-owned electric cars registered for the first time in Ukraine were: Nissan Leaf - 388 cars, Volkswagen e-Golf - 259 cars, Tesla Model 3 - 144 cars, Renault Zoe - 123 cars, and Tesla Model Y - 119 cars.

Since the beginning of the year, almost 9,500 electric cars have been sold in Ukraine, of which 24% are new, and 76% are pre-owned.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2022, the sale of electric cars increased one and a half times month over month to 13,600 cars.