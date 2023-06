Due to the destruction by the Russian occupiers of the Kakhovska Hydroelectric Power Plant and the resulting flood, 20,000 consumers remained without light in the Kherson Region, 129 transformer substations were flooded in Kherson, and two solar power plants were flooded in the Mykolaiv Region.

The Ministry of Energy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to the explosion of the Kakhovska Hydroelectric Power Station by the invaders and the flood caused by it, an emergency situation continues in the south of the country. In Kherson and neighboring settlements, almost 20,000 consumers remained without light due to the flood. Flooded was a pumping station of the Kherson CHPP. The main capacities of the heat and power plant are still outside the risk zone. As of the morning, 129 transformer substations were flooded and accordingly damaged in the city. Also, two solar power plants were flooded in the Mykolaiv Region as a result of the flood," the message goes.

It is noted that there is currently no direct threat due to the undermining of the Kakhovska Hydroelectric Power Plant for the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.

"The enemy terror of frontline and border territories with the Russian Federation continues. In the Donetsk Region, 7 settlements were de-energized due to hostilities. As a result of previous shelling, some consumers in the Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv Regions also remain without light," the report said.

According to the report, the country's energy system is stable, there is no shortage of electricity.

Commercial electricity imports over the past day amounted to 126 MWh, exports to Poland - 800 MWh.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the disaster at the Kakhovska Hydroelectric Power Plant will affect the water level at other Ukrainian hydroelectric power plants, which may cause an imbalance in the power system.

The explosion, which the Russian occupiers staged at the Kakhovska HPP, completely destroyed the engine room from the inside, the HPP cannot be restored.

To build a new hydroelectric power station instead of the Kakhovska HPP destroyed by the Russians, it takes from USD 800 million to USD 1 billion.