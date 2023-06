The disaster at the Kakhovska HPP will affect the water level at other Ukrainian hydroelectric power plants, which may cause an imbalance in the power system.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy with reference to the Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, despite the fact that the station did not supply electricity to the system after the occupation, the breakthrough violated the integrity of the entire hydraulic unit.

"Accordingly, there is a risk that hydropower, which balanced the Ukrainian energy system, will not be able to work at the required capacity. In this regard, we count on the support of partners and an increase in throughput to increase the import of electricity to 2 GW," Halushchenko noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the explosion that the Russian occupiers staged at the Kakhovska HPP completely destroyed the engine room from the inside, the station cannot be restored.

To build a new hydroelectric power plant instead of the Kakhovska HPP destroyed by the Russian occupiers, between USD 800 million and USD 1 billion is needed.