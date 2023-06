In the settlements of the captured Hola Prystan community of the Kherson Region, water arrives, its level sometimes reaches 3.5 meters. It was reported by the head of the Hola Prystan City Military Administration Svitlana Linnyk.

"In the settlements of the Hola Prystan community, water continues to arrive and its level in some areas has reached 3.5 meters," Linnyk said.

According to her, the villages of Kardashynka and Kokhany are completely flooded. Water also continues to arrive in Hola Prystan, the eastern part of which is already completely underwater. In the central part of the city, the water level reaches from 1 to 1.5 meters.

The coastline of the village of Stara Zburivka is flooded.

Locals are alone trying to evacuate by boat to safety.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has evidence of the use of explosives to blow up the dam of the Kakhovska Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Water continues to flood the Kherson Region. In the near future, the level may rise another meter. On the morning of June 7, the intensity of flooding due to the blowing up of the dam by the Russians at the Kakhovska HPP continues to increase, although not as quickly as last day.

Natalia Bordiuh, environmental expert, professor at the Department of Ecology and Environmental Technologies of the Zhytomyr Polytechnic State University, said that the Russian bombing of the Kakhovska HPP led to an environmental disaster.